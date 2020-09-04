Man shot by police after firing at officers during standoff, police say

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Brandon.
The incident began Friday afternoon on Crossgates Drive in Brandon.
Brandon Assistant Police Chief Chris Butts said a man tried to break into a home and ran to another home across the street and barricaded himself in.
After a standoff of about 45 minutes, Butts says the man fired a shot at officers, who fired back and hit him in the leg. He was escorted by police to the hospital shortly after.
A SWAT team was called in to assist. Officers from Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Police Department, Pearl Police Department and Pelahatchie Police Department also showed up to the scene.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is headed to the scene to lead the investigation.
