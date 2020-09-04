First Alert Forecast: hot, mainly dry into Labor Day weekend

FRIDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat to round out the work week and heading into the long Labor Day weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs making their way into lower and middle 90s again. A stray shower or storm could flare up during the afternoon and early evening, but many remain dry.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: A weak front will approach the area Saturday, bringing a slight dip in temperatures and humidity levels. The front may spark a shower or storm Saturday afternoon, mainly south of I-20; otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity levels will drop through Saturday – allowing for lows to dip into the 60s by early Sunday. Highs will return quickly to the lower to middle 90s by Sunday; all the while, rain chances remaining low to near zero.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Labor Day Monday remains quiet and mainly dry amid highs in the lower 90s. In the latter portion of next week, another front will approach the region that could usher in an uptick in rain chances, but also, a cooler and drier air mass by late week. Expect highs to remain near 90 through Wednesday, dropping into the 80s by late week.
TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic has continued to churn out system after system. Both Nana and Omar will fade into obscurity soon enough; of course, Nana will continue to bring heavy rains to Central America through the day. Elsewhere, multiple waves coming off west Africa have medium to high chances of development into the weekend and early next week as the Main Development Region become highly favorable for development. Expect a flurry of activity into the next week with multiple systems on the board. In the short term, no immediate US threats.
