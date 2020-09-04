First Alert Forecast: hot, mainly dry into Labor Day weekend

TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic has continued to churn out system after system. Both Nana and Omar will fade into obscurity soon enough; of course, Nana will continue to bring heavy rains to Central America through the day. Elsewhere, multiple waves coming off west Africa have medium to high chances of development into the weekend and early next week as the Main Development Region become highly favorable for development. Expect a flurry of activity into the next week with multiple systems on the board. In the short term, no immediate US threats.