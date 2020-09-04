Espy accuses Sen. Hyde-Smith of cheating in 2018 debate; Hyde-Smith calls claim ’absolutely false’

“It is true that each candidate was given blank sheets of paper and 30 minutes or an hour to make notes on that paper. As we recall, the debate hosts had people in the room. It wasn’t really possible to cheat, and it’s insulting to the moderators and debate hosts to insinuate that they would allow that to happen. Senator Hyde-Smith was well-prepared and did make notes during the allotted time on the blank paper she was given - all within the rules. Espy’s accusations otherwise are absolutely false. Even more outrageous than Espy’s false accusations is the fact that this shows where his priorities are. We’re in a world wide health pandemic. Sen. Hyde-Smith is focused on working with the President and Congress to help small businesses and individuals recover from an economic crisis and get back to work. Espy is focused on a notepad from 2018. It’s clear who we need in the U.S. Senate to focus on our real problems, and that’s Cindy Hyde-Smith who is doing a great job delivering for Mississippians and will continue to do so.”