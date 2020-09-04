Espy accuses Sen. Hyde-Smith of cheating in 2018 debate; Hyde-Smith calls claim ’absolutely false’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a recent interview, Mike Espy claimed that Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith cheated in a 2018 Senate debate.
In a discussion with Othor Cain, Espy said he got “surprised” in the debate and that the “rules of engagement were already set.”
“They were a product of the team I sent and the team she sent to negotiate with the Farm Bureau,” Espy said, adding that he “already knew” that was an issue given the fact that the Mississippi Farm Bureau had endorsed Hyde-Smith.
It had been reported that five board members of the Mississippi Farm Bureau had made contributions to Sen. Hyde-Smith’s 2018 election campaign. None of the 26 board members, according to Mississippi Today, had made contributions to the Espy campaign.
Espy said that Hyde-Smith did not want any media or audience for the debate. He said that was fine with him as long as there weren’t any notes either. He said they agreed and that they would answer the debate questions “off the top” of their heads.
He then said that his staff came to him an hour before the debate and told him that the Farm Bureau said that they wanted to give both candidates a blank notepad and that, thirty minutes before the event, they could go to the green room and write on said notepad.
“So I said, ’Well, that’s a change from what I was told but okay,’” Espy recalled. “So I went into the green room. I was handed a blank notepad and I thought I was cheating because what I did was take the notepad and download from my brain my most salient points.”
Espy said he filled around two pages of the notepad and, when he walked out onto the debate stage, “I saw Cindy Hyde-Smith on the lectern next to me with a notepad thirty-five or forty pages full of writing. Every line. Yellow highlights! I said ’What the huh?’”
He partially blamed his staff for not asking enough questions to the Farm Bureau but also claimed that the hosts had “put their thumb on the scale” and that there was “no way” Hyde-Smith could have written thirty-five pages in thirty minutes. “No way,” he reiterated.
The Hyde-Smith team has responded to Espy’s claims, saying that, “It is true that each candidate was given blank sheets of paper and 30 minutes or an hour to make notes on that paper.”
According to them, the debate hosts had people in the room and that it “wasn’t really possible to cheat, and it’s insulting to the moderators and debate hosts to insinuate that they would allow that to happen.”
“Senator Hyde-Smith was well-prepared and did make notes during the allotted time on the blank paper she was given - all within the rules,” they said. “Espy’s accusations otherwise are absolutely false.”
Hyde-Smith’s team said this shows where “[Espy’s] priorities are” and that, “We’re in a world wide health pandemic. Sen. Hyde-Smith is focused on working with the President and Congress to help small businesses and individuals recover from an economic crisis and get back to work. Espy is focused on a notepad from 2018.”
Read the full statement below:
