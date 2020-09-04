Children’s hospital expansion named after Kathy, Joe Sanderson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new addition to Children’s of Mississippi is nearly complete.
The second tower, which joins Blair E. Batson as the only children’s hospital in the state, will be named Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower. The new addition more than doubles the square-footage of pediatric hospital space.
The tower is named after the Sandersons, who launched a donation campaign with a $10 gift to the hospital. More than $83 million has been donated so far. Joe Sanderson is the CEO and board chairman of Sanderson Farms.
“There is no more fitting name for this children’s hospital expansion than the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. “Without their leadership, generosity and care for the children and families of Mississippi, this expansion would still be on the drawing board.”
The new $180 million expansion tower is set to open this fall with 32 private pediatric intensive care rooms and 88 private neonatal intensive care rooms.
