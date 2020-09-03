50-year-old inmate dies at prison in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County was pronounced dead at the prison Wednesday morning.
Scott William Deters, 50, is suspected to have died from natural causes. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Deters was sentenced Sept. 19, 2019, to a total of 11 years for two convictions in different counties. He received seven years for possession of a controlled substance in Stone County and four years for prescription forgery in Harrison County.
