Two dead after motorcycle crash in Yazoo City

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Yazoo City, according to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers.
The crash happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Jerry Clower Boulevard and 20th Street.
Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground after a crash with another vehicle.
Coroner Shivers said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Blake VanCleave.
The passenger of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, but she died an hour later from her injuries. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Marie Adell Hibbard.
The crash is under investigation by the Yazoo City Police Department.
