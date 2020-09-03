Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues with 90 degree weather. Whle no rain is expected tonight, a slight possibility of a shower is there for Friday, and again Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day. Highs will be in the 90s through Labor Day with lows in the 70s and each day will be partly to mostly sunny. We are only expecting a small chance for showers, because the front impacting our weather will likely drop our humidity a little bit. Next week will bring in a stronger cold front, but there are now questions about how far south the front will make it, which will directly impact how much cooler air arrives and more importantly stays around. It likely won’t happen until the end of the next week. Highs may be in the 80s by Friday of next week with lows in the 60s. We’ll keep you posted as we track how strong and how far south the front will make it next week. The tropics are busy, but they are relatively quiet as far as our weather is concerned. There are no systems close by or near the Gulf of Mexico. Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 7:20pm.