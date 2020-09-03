28 students at Northwest Rankin High School quarantined after individual tests positive for COVID-19

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Twenty-eight students at Northwest Rankin High School are in quarantine after an individual at the school tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.
This was the first week back for the Rankin County School District.
According to a statement, those 28 students will be in quarantine for 14 days from their last known contact with the individual.
“We continue to follow the MDHS guidelines,” the statement read.
More than 1,200 teachers, staff members and students have already contracted COVID-19 since school began last month.
