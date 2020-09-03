State law shows Reeves’ executive orders aren’t ’suggestions,’ despite what keyboard warriors say

“Mostly, it takes statutory forms if it comes out of the Legislature, [as] regulations or orders if it comes out of an executive branch like the governor, and [as] judicial decisions and orders if it comes out of a court,” Steffey said. “If a court orders you not to come within 500 feet of your soon-to-be-ex-spouse, even though the Legislature didn’t pass that in the form of a statute, I assure you, it’s law.”