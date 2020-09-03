Sheriff’s Office: Posey Co. man arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with 3-year-old victim

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man is in jail on child molestation charges after authorities say he allegedly had sexual contact with a three-year-old.
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says they were made aware of a possible sex offense in Poseyville last week by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
According to a press release, detectives say they conducted an investigation at Holly’s House with a three-year-old victim.
After the investigation, detectives say they believed that 23-year-old Kody Lee Middleton had sexual contact with the three-year-old victim on many different occasions throughout the month of August.
The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested Middleton at his home in Poseyville after receiving an arrest warrant for two counts of child molesting.
Once at the jail, they say he was also charged with incest.
