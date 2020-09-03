Petal woman sentenced to prison for sexually abusing infant

“I would like to recognize the great investigation in this case by Lt. Ray and the Petal Police Department, which lead to rescuing an infant boy from a home where he was being sexually abused and exploited. This defendant will serve 20 years day-for-day behind bars. Nothing is more sacred than the safety and well being of our children. My office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of violent criminals, including those that abuse children,” said District Attorney Lin Carter.