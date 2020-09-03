Petal woman sentenced to prison for sexually abusing infant

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman who was arrested in 2018 for sexual battery of a child pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to serve decades behind bars Thursday.
Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced Tiffany Meghan McClellan, 29, to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation. The prison sentence will have to be served in its entirety.
McClellan was arrested on Aug. 10, 2018, by the Petal Police Department after investigators found evidence of an infant boy being sexually abused on camera.
PPD Lt. Sammy Ray led the investigation.
“I would like to recognize the great investigation in this case by Lt. Ray and the Petal Police Department, which lead to rescuing an infant boy from a home where he was being sexually abused and exploited. This defendant will serve 20 years day-for-day behind bars. Nothing is more sacred than the safety and well being of our children. My office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of violent criminals, including those that abuse children,” said District Attorney Lin Carter.
After she is released from prison, McClellan will have to register as a sex offender.
