One person shot, another stabbed in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Deputies are investigating a shooting and stabbing incident in Vicksburg, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
The incident happened Wednesday night on Halls Ferry Road.
Deputies said when they arrived on the scene one person was shot in the head and another was stabbed.
The gunshot victim was airlifted to UMMC. The stabbing victim was taken to Merit Health.
One person was arrested after the incident.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident stems from a domestic dispute.
