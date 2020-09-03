Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience inducts 5 into Hall of Fame

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Five Mississippi stars have been inducted into the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Hall of Fame in Meridian Thursday evening.
Those inductees include music legends Bo Diddley, Tammy Wynette, John Lee Hooker and Jerry Lee Lewis as well as author and poet Margaret Walker.
Family and friends accepted the awards on behalf of the artists and performed tributes.
“I thank you from the bottom of my family’s heart for all the hard work my daddy endured,” said Evelyn Kelly, daughter of Bo Diddley.
“Even with him gone from this Earth, we can still have him with us through music,” said Zakiaya Hooker, daughter of John Lee Hooker. “That is such a gracious thing.
“We’re so excited to be here,” said Georgette Jones, daughter of Tammy Wynette. “Our mom loved our family and she loved her heritage. She was a very proud Mississippian.”
“My father is more than thankful for this and he wishes he could be here today” said Jerry Lee Lewis Jr., son of Jerry Lee Lewis. “I can’t wait to take this back to him tomorrow because he’s going to say ’I wish I could have been there.’”
Each artist was also honored with a star on the walk of fame.
