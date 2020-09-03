Man charged in Warren County shooting

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County court charged a man in a shooting and stabbing that happened Wednesday, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
It is reported that 20-year-old Jimmy Hester Jr. was arraigned in court on Thursday morning.
Hester was charged with aggravated domestic violence with a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
The charges are from an incident where Hester’s mother was injured from a gunshot to the head. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said he believes she will survive her injuries.
A 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the leg during the incident. Her injury is also non-life-threatening.
Sheriff Pace said Hester tried to flee the scene when deputies arrived. He threw down a bag containing about 2 ounces of high-grade marijuana. Deputies said they also recovered a gun near a neighbor’s house.
Hester’s bond was set at $40,000 for the domestic violence charge and $10,000 on the drug charge.
He is being held in the Warren County jail.
