Jackson police investigating homicide after man falls, hits head after assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a man’s death after he was assaulted by another man.
The incident happened on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. on University Boulevard.
Police said the man fell after he was assaulted and hit his head.
The victim was hospitalized and died from his injuries the following day. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police said they are working to verify the identity of a possible suspect.
The victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
