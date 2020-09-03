First Alert Forecast: hazy summer days continue late week

TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic has continued to churn out system after system. Nana briefly became a hurricane before making landfall in Belize early this morning. Heavy rains of 8-12″ are possible in Belize, Guatemala and southern Mexico. Tropical Depression Omar off the US east coast will continue out to sea – causing no issues and fizzling at moves northeastward. Farther out, several waves moving off Africa over the next several days / weeks, could keep the tropics active through mid-month.