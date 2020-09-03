First Alert Forecast: hazy summer days continue late week

THURSDAY: A few morning clouds will give way to ample summery sunshine through the day. High pressure will assert itself across the region, keeping rain chances near zero again for Thursday with summer heat continuing for yet another day. Expect morning 70s to give way to afternoon 90s again.
FRIDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat to round out the work week and heading into the long Labor Day weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs making their way into lower and middle 90s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak front will approach the area late Saturday, bringing a slight dip in temperatures and humidity levels. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 90. Highs will return quickly to the lower to middle 90s by Sunday and Labor Day; all the while, rain chances remaining low. Into next week, another front will approach the region by mid-week that could usher in an uptick in rain chances, but also, a cooler and drier air mass by late week.
TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic has continued to churn out system after system. Nana briefly became a hurricane before making landfall in Belize early this morning. Heavy rains of 8-12″ are possible in Belize, Guatemala and southern Mexico. Tropical Depression Omar off the US east coast will continue out to sea – causing no issues and fizzling at moves northeastward. Farther out, several waves moving off Africa over the next several days / weeks, could keep the tropics active through mid-month.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.