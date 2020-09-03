Espy and Mississippi democrats host drive-in rally

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. senate candidate mixed old and new technology to rally voters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike Espy staged the We Are Mississippi Drive-In Rally in the parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church on Beasley Road in Jackson with special guest Stacey Abrams.
Those who were in attendance never left the safety and comfort of their vehicles to hear and see Espy and Abrams on the big screen and stage.
Mike Espy said, ”People can safely sit in their cars. We have video and we’re on live stream. We’re also on radio, so they can just go on the radio in their car and hear me enunciate my vision for a new Mississippi.”
Espy said he is within 5 points of overtaking Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in polling. Espy is trying to unseat Hyde-Smith in November.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.