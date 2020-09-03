Consider This: Parking Meters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With everything going on in the world, this may seem like a no-big-deal development, but this improvement could eventually mean millions of dollars of much needed revenue for Jackson.
The city has been losing hundreds of thousands of dollars each year because of its antiquated parking meters. At its peak, the city was generating more than $500,000 on parking meter fees… in 2003 it started to decline and last year the city captured less than $50,000.
The upgrade of parking meters in Jackson has had fits and starts over the past several years. As Mayor Lumumba said, Jackson might be the only city its size that does not have smart meters, but city leadership finally made it happen. Will it stop crime? No. Will it fix the streets and the water system issues? No. However, it is one small piece of a very large puzzle.
The city predicts the initial phase of new meters will generate $200,000 or more the first year. After evaluating the results of the 146-meter phase one launch, the city plans to eventually have up to 1,000 meters within the next five years. 1,000 meters could generate more than $1M in revenue.
Not only will the improvements mean more revenue for Jackson, it also improves the appearance of the city having state-of-the-art technology and a more professional appearance instead of dilapidated, broken meters scattered throughout the city.
With more and more people going cashless, the new meters will provide a more convenient option allowing credit card payment and eventually payment through the ParkMobile app, already used in major cities across the country.
Again, it is one small accomplishment, but remember, you must figure out all the small pieces before you can finish the entire puzzle.
