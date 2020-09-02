Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After reaching 93 degrees today, we expect more of the same for the rest of this week, and most likely into this holiday weekend. High pressure continues to influence our weather with sunny skies and relatively dry weather, despite humidity that is certainly noticeable. While we may lack showers tonight and Thursday, some are possible Friday with a weak cool front moving into this area. Daily afternoon and evening showers are possible this weekend, but nothing widespread. Highs will reach the lower 90s through Labor Day. It gets more interesting next week as a stronger cold front approaches by Wednesday. Not only are showers possible, but temperatures will also get knocked down for a couple of days. We may only see highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s later next week. The tropics are active, but there is nothing threatening our area at this time. Average high is 90 this time of year and the average low is 69. Sunrise is 6:37am and the sunset is 7:31pm. South wind at 10mph tonight and southwest at 5mph Thursday.