First child death from COVID-19 reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the latest on COVID-19 in the state as Labor Day nears.
Reeves has discussed concern over Labor Day leading to a spike in cases, as Memorial Day and July 4 did earlier this year.
“I know this isn’t an easy ask, but please don’t let the Labor Day weekend be a reason to let down your guard,” Reeves wrote on Facebook. “We’re doing better, and we’re almost out of the danger zone. We need to push a little more to start to breathe easier.”
Reeves says the average number of cases in Mississippi is going down across the board, and pointed out the “positive movement” happening over the past few weeks, but issued a warning for the holiday.
“I’m asking every single one of you to be on your guard,” he said. “We can make a difference if we commit to it and if we work together.”
Dr. Thomas Dobbs debunked the idea of deaths from other things being counted as COVID-related deaths.
He pointed out certain illnesses, like pneumonia, that were paired with COVID and listed as a COVID death, and he listed an example of people with several serious illnesses and COVID that were not counted as a COVID-related death.
Dobbs also announced the first death from a healthy child. He says a child between the ages 1-5 died after contracting the virus.
“Even young, healthy people can die from [the virus],” Dobbs said.
