Two injured in crash in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people sustained injuries after a crash in Madison County, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 16 near John Day Road.
MHP says a Ford F-150 truck collided with a Volvo semi-truck.
Troopers said both drivers veered off the road and collided into trees. Both drivers were injured in the crash.
One of the drivers was air-lifted to UMMC in Jackson.
The other driver was transported by ambulance to Merit Health in Canton.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.