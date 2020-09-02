Two injured in crash in Madison County

By Justin Dixon | September 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 11:52 AM

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people sustained injuries after a crash in Madison County, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 16 near John Day Road.

MHP says a Ford F-150 truck collided with a Volvo semi-truck.

Troopers said both drivers veered off the road and collided into trees. Both drivers were injured in the crash.

One of the drivers was air-lifted to UMMC in Jackson.

The other driver was transported by ambulance to Merit Health in Canton.

