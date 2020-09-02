JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High schools around the state are finding innovative ways to celebrate seniors.
COVID-19 changed many plans in May including how seniors graduated, but Wednesday night Ridgeland High School celebrates Senior Sidewalk Sunset for the class of 2021.
Seniors show their creative side with chalk artwork from 6:30 to 7:00 just in time for sunset.
Each student was required to maintain social distancing and wear masks. School starts Thursday on the campus.
