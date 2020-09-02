Ridgeland High School celebrates Senior Sidewalk Sunset

The Class of 2021 gets creative at sunset on the campus

Schools are finding creative ways to make seniors feel special even with the challenge of COVID-19. Ridgeland High School celebrates Senior Sidewalk Sunset. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | September 2, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 9:44 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High schools around the state are finding innovative ways to celebrate seniors.

COVID-19 changed many plans in May including how seniors graduated, but Wednesday night Ridgeland High School celebrates Senior Sidewalk Sunset for the class of 2021.

Seniors show their creative side with chalk artwork from 6:30 to 7:00 just in time for sunset.

Each student was required to maintain social distancing and wear masks. School starts Thursday on the campus.

