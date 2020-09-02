81% of Mississippians support medical marijuana, survey finds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A California based research company revealed that more than 80% of Mississippians support medical marijuana.
FM3 Research says it conducted telephone surveys with 600 Mississippians likely to vote in the November 2020 general election.
“In principle, four in five (81%) Mississippi voters support doctors being able to recommend medical marijuana to patients with medical conditions and serious illnesses,” wrote the pollsters in a key findings memo, “and more than two-thirds (68%) do so strongly.”
The company said the results show that Mississippians strongly favor permitting access to medical marijuana through Initiative 65.
Mississippi voters will have a choice to vote on this issue on November 3.
Voters will have a choice between Initiative 65, which was placed on the ballot with the signatures of 228,000 Mississippians, or Alternative 65A, which was placed on the by ballot by the state legislature.
What’s the difference?
Ballotpedia explains the difference between both measures:
“Initiative 65 supports approving the medical marijuana amendment as provided by Initiative 65, which would allow medical marijuana treatment for more than 20 specified qualifying conditions, allow individuals to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana at one time, and tax marijuana sales at the current state sales tax rate of 7%.
Alternative 65A supports approving the legislature’s alternative medical marijuana amendment, which would restrict smoking marijuana to terminally ill patients; require pharmaceutical-grade marijuana products and treatment oversight by licensed physicians, nurses, and pharmacists; and leave tax rates, possession limits, and certain other details to be set by the legislature.”
FM3 Research says the voters it surveyed preferred INITIATIVE 65 (52%) over Alternative 65A (23%).
“In summary, INITIATIVE 65 stands a strong chance of passage in November 2020 in Mississippi,” the study concluded. “There is substantial support for medical marijuana in principle, and voters clearly distinguish between INITIATIVE 65 and Alternative 65A.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.