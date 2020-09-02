Miss. Flag Commission to choose one design for November ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Flag Commission will make the decision on which new flag will be placed on November’s ballot on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
The flag commission will make the choice between the New Magnolia flag and the Great River flag.
In November, voters will ultimately decide to either accept or reject the flag commission’s choice.
In a nonbinary poll from the Department of Archives and History, about 60% are in favor of the “New Magnolia” flag.
We asked the flag designers if the design has any symbolism behind it, and they said they did not want to put a lot of thought process into it. They said when you look at it, it represents Mississippi.
The flag displays a large Magnolia, Mississippi’s state flower.
The Great River Flag comes in second place from the poll.
The designer of this flag says he pulled his inspiration from the Mississippi Territorial Seal that was made in 1798. He says the red vertical lines represent the three nations that occupied the Mississippi Territory: Spain, France, and Great Britain.
The Mississippi River is also featured along the top of the shield-like design.
