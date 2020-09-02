Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to discuss Crime Reduction Initiative

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors will announce their plans to combat crime in the county on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to release information about a new proposed crime reduction initiative.
There are few details on the initiative, however, the goal is to make the county safer by reducing the crime rate, specifically in the Jackson area.
August was the deadliest month in the city of Jackson’s history.
Over the span of 31 days, 15 people were killed in separate incidents across the city, surpassing the previous record of 14 homicides set in April and July of this year.
The Jackson Police Department and city leaders have put initiatives in place to help curve crime over the years. The department has also held public forums allowing citizens to give their suggestions on how to fight crime.
Now, the county is stepping in to help out.
More details about those efforts are expected later on. This story will be updated.
