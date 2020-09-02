First Alert Forecast: hot summery weather continues

WEDNESDAY: After another round of morning clouds and foggy spots – the combination of high pressure and a puff of Saharan dust over the region will keep rain chances a minimum for the day ahead. Heat will remain in the middle tier of the 90s through the afternoon. Allergy sufferers may have a bit of a flare up through mid-week, but the dust extinction will not be to same level as we saw earlier in the Summer. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s.
THURSDAY: High pressure will assert itself across the region; keeping rain chances near zero again for Thursday with summer heat continuing for yet another day. Expect morning 70s to give way to afternoon 90s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Gradually, moisture will sneak back in later in the week, bringing back better chances for rain by the weekend – though we don’t anticipate a washout amid highs, generally, in the 90s. Looking past Labor Day weekend, a cold front is poised to move into the region at some point next week – ushering in an uptick in rain chances and a cool down that could be a taste of Autumn.
TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic has continued to churn out system after system. Tropical Storm Nana will continue its westward trek toward Honduras, Belize and Guatemala – possibly becoming a hurricane before making landfall Thursday. Tropical Storm Omar off the US east coast will continue out to sea – causing no issues and fizzling at moves northeastward. Farther out, several waves moving off Africa over the next several days / weeks, could keep the tropics active through mid-month.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
