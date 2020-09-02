First Alert Forecast: hot summery weather continues

WEDNESDAY: After another round of morning clouds and foggy spots – the combination of high pressure and a puff of Saharan dust over the region will keep rain chances a minimum for the day ahead. Heat will remain in the middle tier of the 90s through the afternoon. Allergy sufferers may have a bit of a flare up through mid-week, but the dust extinction will not be to same level as we saw earlier in the Summer. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s.