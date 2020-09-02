Baton Rouge man accused of raping 12-year-old he met on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man for allegedly raping a minor.
According to arrest reports, Jonathan Reid Dejean, 25, allegedly paid for a driver to pick up himself and a 12-year-old he met on social media and bring her to his house where they had sex.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says they were first made aware of the incident on the morning of Aug. 12. Deputies say the child’s mother went to check on her before school. When she didn’t find her daughter in her bedroom, the report says the girl’s mother used an app to track her location and found her walking down the street.
During an interview, deputies say the girl explained that Dejean had convinced her to sneak out twice, on or about Aug. 11 and 12. On both occasions, the girl told investigators Dejean showed up in the vicinity of her house in a Lyft and rode with her back to his house and had sex with her.
The victim told deputies she believed Dejean was 19 years old. She was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.
Dejean was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
