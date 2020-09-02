’Austin, come home’: Search continues for missing Byram teen

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - It was not unusual for missing Byram 15-year-old Austin Green to be out late, but his August 27 disappearance has police, family and friends on heightened alert.
“I’m just trying to keep him out of trouble. There’s just too much going on in the streets,” said his longtime friend Taniya Lipsey.
Green was last seen at his home overnight August 26th to 27th. Lipsey said they were texting when suddenly the conversation was cut short.
“He had sent me a picture and I asked him a question and he never did respond back, so I was just like, maybe he just didn’t text back, maybe he’s doing something,” she said.
But then she saw it on social media – Austin was missing.
We spoke with Austin’s mother, but she said she’s not ready to talk on the record yet. It was her worry that kicked off the search, according to Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson.
“She got a phone call that concerned her later which led her to believe she needed to contact police,” said Thompson.
The chief said he can’t release any information of what was in that phone call, but that he has his detectives now working around the clock to locate Austin Green.
“I’ve got my entire detective division that is actively searching,” he said. “We’ve actively put off other cases at this time searching for Austin, and any and every tool that they’ve got.”
Police believe Austin may be in Jackson. There is a $2,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers and $2,000 from Green’s mother for anyone who can turn over information leading to the whereabouts of Austin Green.
“Austin, come home. Just come home. Just come home,” Lipsey said.
