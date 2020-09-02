Ala. man, woman arrested after high speed chase in Rankin Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after a chase in Rankin County.
Wednesday morning, Brandon police spotted a truck that was stolen out of Alabama. Patrol officers tried to stop the truck the two were riding in.
The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as Coodey Leverette, refused to stop and a chase began. Leverette drove off-road and ran into the woods, abandoning the car.
A woman identified as Kara Davis stayed behind and was arrested on scene.
Deputies captured Leverette at a nearby farm. Leverette and Davis have been charged with receiving stolen property, felony evasion, and possession of a controlled substance. They both have active arrest warrants in Alabama.
Both have been taken to the Rankin County Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.