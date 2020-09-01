Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Don’t expect too much rain over the next couple of days as high pressure is keeping us relatively dry, at least from rain. The humidity will remain high giving us heat indexes around 105 degrees in the coming days. A better chance for showers will arrive this weekend as a weak cool front drops and dissolves across our area, without really changing the temperature all that much. We can expect the possibility of cooler weather next week. We’ll see highs in the lower 90s this week, but maybe middle and upper 80s next week if the cooler air can make it down here. The tropics are active with Tropical Storm Nana in the Caribbean, heading for central America and Tropical Storm Omar in the Atlantic, heading out to sea. There are two other systems emerging off the African coast that will need to be monitored for development over the coming days. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 69. South wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Wednesday.