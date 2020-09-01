Tommie Anderson, 38

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tommie Anderson, a 38-year-old man, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, after being shot over the weekend, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Anderson and another man inside a motel room got into an argument, which ended with the other man shooting Anderson at least once.
It happened at a hotel in the 6100 block of Interstate 55 North just after 4 a.m., Holmes said.
Paramedics transported Anderson to an undisclosed hospital where he later died.
The gunman, identified as a black male, was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants along with a dark-colored cap.
Holmes said the man ran south on Interstate 55 West Frontage Road.
Police have not made any arrests or announced a motive in the case.
If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
