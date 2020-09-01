Staff at the only high school for the Holmes County Consolidated School District in quarantine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Staff members for the only high school in Holmes County Consolidated School District are now in quarantine. School officials confirm Tuesday night no students are involved.
Here is the full statement from Benjamin G. Torrey, II, Special Assistant to the Superintendent.
“During the week of August 24, 2 staff members of Holmes County Central High School reported confirmed positive cases for Covid-19. After conferring with local and state health officials, our board attorney, and out of an abundance of safety for the staff at the high school, a decision was made to quarantine staff at the school to reduce the risk of spread. It is noted that no students were affected by this decision, as all students in the Holmes County Consolidated School District currently receive instruction in a virtual learning environment. All other schools within the district remain open for staff at this time.”
