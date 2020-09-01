Staff at the only high school for the Holmes County Consolidated School District in quarantine

“During the week of August 24, 2 staff members of Holmes County Central High School reported confirmed positive cases for Covid-19. After conferring with local and state health officials, our board attorney, and out of an abundance of safety for the staff at the high school, a decision was made to quarantine staff at the school to reduce the risk of spread. It is noted that no students were affected by this decision, as all students in the Holmes County Consolidated School District currently receive instruction in a virtual learning environment. All other schools within the district remain open for staff at this time.”