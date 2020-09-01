‘Parking in Jackson will no longer be free,’ says Lumumba as city unveil new parking meters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The broken parking meters in Downtown Jackson will soon be working again.
The city has now installed 146 new meters on East Capitol Street and West Capitol Street as well as on North and South Lamar streets. They are also located on Pearl and President streets.
The meters are being replaced with a whole new system that will offer new ways to pay, including by phone and by credit card. An app that will allow users to pay from their phones will be coming soon.
Mayor Lumumba said that this will increase revenue for the City of Jackson which will then help the city provide services to its residents. He also said it is a sign of the forward direction the city is heading towards.
“It is our mission to build the future of Jackson today,” he said.
Lumumba stated that for far too long parking in the city has been free and that visitors need to understand that it is lost revenue for the city. He said this new flow of cash will help the streets and aesthetic of the city look “as it should.”
An analysis was recently done to see how much revenue was lost in the past twenty years due to out-of-commission parking meters. At one point the city was bringing in $500,000 a year from parking meters. Last year Jackson took in $50,000.
“This is new convenience for everybody, but I do want to warn our residents: Parking in Jackson will no longer be free,” said Lumumba. He said the new meters are something the city is excited about.
Several months ago, the city’s planning director said parking meters could generate nearly $2 million in revenue. The last time the city’s parking meters worked, it was 50 cents per hour but the city was considering raising the rate.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.