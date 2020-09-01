Man arrested for rash of ATV burglaries in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested for a rash of ATV burglaries in Adams County.
A total of 8 4-wheelers had were reported stolen over the last two weeks.
That’s an estimated total value of $42,000.
On Monday, August 31, 2020 deputies received information about 4-wheelers on Fieldview Drive.
Deputies and investigators searched the property with permission from the owners. Three of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered from this location. Two more 4-wheelers were recovered in areas close to this residence.
Lathyn Perkins, 22, was arrested and received two charges of Grand Larceny. Perkins is currently being held at the Adams County Jail.
