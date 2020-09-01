Jennifer Ann Ray, 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jennifer Ann Ray, a 30-year-old woman, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, after a shooting at a motel room in north Jackson, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said police responded to a motel in the 5700 block of Interstate 55 North sometime before midnight.
Dispatch audio indicates the incident took place at InTown Suites.
Holmes said evidence suggests Ray was shot inside a motel room after a disagreement and collapsed outside when she left the room.
Investigators are still gathering information about a possible suspect, but police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
