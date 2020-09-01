Gregory Stovall, 40

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gregory Stovall, a 40-year-old man, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after a shooting at a home in south Jackson, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of Meadow Lane.
Investigators found Stovall in the home suffering from multiple wounds.
Paramedics transported Stovall to an undisclosed hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Holmes said they believe the incident stemmed from an argument over the repair of a vehicle.
Police arrested 38-year-old Demorius Jackson and charged him with murder two days after the killing.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.