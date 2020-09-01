First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy days continue this week

TROPICS: As we inch closer to the statistical peak of the season, the tropics continue to feature a fair amount of activity that may try to develop into consolidated systems over the next few days. TD #15 is expected to strengthen as it pulls farther away from the US coastline, likely becoming Tropical Storm Nana. A wave moving into the Caribbean has a high chance of development; we’ll be watching this one closely but looks to be an issue for Central America later in the week. Farther out, another tropical wave will be moving into the Main Development Region that have low chances of development through the next few days.