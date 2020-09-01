First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy days continue this week

TUESDAY: A few patches of fog amid Lather, rinse and repeat on the heat and humidity, though rain chances will be a touch lower as drier air does start sneak into the region. Expect highs in the lower, to a few, middle 90s with a few afternoon storms popping up amid a mix of clouds and sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure and a puff of Saharan dust over the region will keep rain chances a minimum; heat will remain in the middle tier of the 90s. Allergy sufferers may have a bit of a flare up through mid-week, but the dust extinction will not be to same level as we saw earlier in the Summer.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier air will linger over the region into Thursday. Gradually, moisture will sneak back in later in the week, bringing back better chances for rain by the weekend – though we don’t anticipate a washout amid highs, generally, in the 90s. Looking past Labor Day weekend, a cold front is poised to move into the region at some point next week – ushering in an uptick in rain chances and a cool down that could be a taste of Autumn.
TROPICS: As we inch closer to the statistical peak of the season, the tropics continue to feature a fair amount of activity that may try to develop into consolidated systems over the next few days. TD #15 is expected to strengthen as it pulls farther away from the US coastline, likely becoming Tropical Storm Nana. A wave moving into the Caribbean has a high chance of development; we’ll be watching this one closely but looks to be an issue for Central America later in the week. Farther out, another tropical wave will be moving into the Main Development Region that have low chances of development through the next few days.
