Evan Brown, 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Evan Brown, a 27-year-old man, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after a shooting in the Belhaven area, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Jefferson Street, when two unknown men approached Brown and another man, firing shots.
Brown died at the scene.
The other man, whose name has not been released, has been hospitalized.
Holmes said no arrests have been made and police have not yet determined a motive.
If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
