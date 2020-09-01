Edward Moton, 38

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Edward Moton, a 38-year-old man, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a shooting in northeast Jackson, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the victim got hit multiple times after someone in an unknown vehicle shot him.
Holmes said Moton died at the scene.
Officer Sam Brown released the identity of the homicide victim eleven days later.
It’s not clear why that information was provided later.
Police have not made any arrests in the case and a motive has not yet been determined.
If you have any information that could help JPD, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.