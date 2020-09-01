Crystal Springs teacher inspires and educates with viral back to school rap

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Teachers and students across the state are working together to navigate through this new world of virtual and in-person learning during a pandemic.
One Crystal Springs Elementary Teacher created a music video to get kids and educators excited and focused on school and not the virus.
It’s a new back to school music video that’s lighting up social media. It focuses on educating students in a pandemic.
1st grade Crystal Springs Elementary teacher JaBreann Evans is the brainchild behind the video. It also features other teachers and staff members showing how they are operating in this new normal.
“I wrote the song, went to the studio and recorded it, I brought my idea to my principal and they were like let’s do it.”
The nearly 3-minute video with its catchy lyrics, captivating sound and fun moments aims to motivate teachers and administrators who have worked tirelessly preparing for this upcoming virtual/hybrid school year.
“The beginning of the video shows me getting out of my car, just ready for the world and ready to get back to school and to get to the doors and to pull on the doors and pull on them. They are locked and there is a sign that says wear a mask, so it translates us into the building to say Coronavirus shut us down back in March. It is showing us all the different things we had to do to adjust and how to change and basically to step out of the box for our students to make this school year the best year it can be.”
She also wants to connect with students in the school district to let them know that the coronavirus outbreak may have changed the format of how they do school, but the teachers won’t allow the pandemic to silence their passion for educating them.
“As long as our kids are learning and we are keeping them safe, I feel like we are doing our job.”
This local music video has now gone viral. Evans says it’s something she never expected. She is thankful people love the music, and more importantly touched by the message.
“If we can make someone for that 2:45 seconds smile or laugh or just think wow I am so proud that child goes to that school. On those days where it seems like too much to be reminded there is a bigger purpose and we are teacher strong.”
