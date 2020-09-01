City leaders to unveil new Downtown parking meters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The broken parking meters in Downtown Jackson will soon be working again.
The meters are being replaced with a whole new system that will offer new ways to pay.
The city has been working to install the new meters for years, and the coronavirus outbreak halted the latest city project.
Tuesday afternoon, city officials will give more details about the new state-of-the-art meters.
The new proposal will allow people to pay with a credit card or cell phone.
Several months ago, the city’s planning director said parking meters could generate nearly $2 million in revenue.
The last time the city’s parking meters worked, it was 50 cents per hour, but the city was considering raising the rate.
