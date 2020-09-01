Bryant Frazier, 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bryant Frazier, a 27-year-old man, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, after a shooting at a gas station, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 4 p.m. at a Shell station in the 4700 block of Hanging Moss Road.
Holmes said another man shot Frazier after a disagreement inside the store.
The other man, identified as Titus Ward, showed up wounded at an undisclosed hospital that day.
No arrests have been made.
