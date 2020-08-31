29-year-old Jackson woman reported missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MBI has issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old Jackson woman.
Deanna Rochelle Anderson is a Black female who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Sunday, August 30, around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Prentis Street in Hinds County.
Anderson was walking in an unknown direction while wearing blue jeans shorts and a white t-shirt.
Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone knows her whereabouts, they are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1234.
