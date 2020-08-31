One dead after early morning double shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.
The shooting happened on Jefferson Street near 1:30 a.m.
Two men were wounded in the shooting after police say two unknown men approached them and fired shots.
One of the victims was killed, while the other remains in the hospital.
It’s unclear what the motive behind the shooting was.
There’s no suspect information available at this time.
