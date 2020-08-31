Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong is planning to retire sometime this year.
Armstrong says he doesn’t have a set date for his retirement but he decided in early 2019 that he would likely retire in 2020.
“It’ll be anytime between now and the end of the year,” he said.
Chief Walter Armstrong started his law enforcement career in 1984, when at the age of 23 he finished the academy and became a Mississippi State Trooper.
He retired as a State Trooper after 25 years of service in June 2009 and from there became the Police Chief for the City of Vicksburg, where he remained for eight years.
He’s been the City of Natchez’s Police Chief now for the past three years and says he’s, “ready to step aside from the career.”
“Being in law enforcement was a childhood dream of mine. I wanted to make a difference,” Chief Armstrong said.
Armstrong says over the years he’s met and helped a lot of people.
“...In this day and time being in law enforcement (it’s a blessing) if you’re not injured and if you don’t injure anyone,” Chief Armstrong said.
“When Troy (Lt. Morris) with the MS Highway Patrol was killed (in August), I had spoken with him a day or so before that happened... It strikes a nerve when an officer is killed,” Armstrong said.
Chief Armstrong recalled attending the services of Brookhaven police officers Coporal Zach Moak and Patrolman James White, when they were tragically killed in 2018.
Over the years, Armstrong says two things that he is especially proud of and grateful for were having the opportunity to attend the National FBI Academy in Quantico, VA and being named the President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.
“...It’s been a good career,” Armstrong said.
