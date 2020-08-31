Jury trials resume in Hinds County at new location

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the first jury trials in months are set to begin in Hinds County--but they won’t be inside a courtroom.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced the justice system to make some changes.
Jurors who received summons were told to report to the Westin Hotel. Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace says the court judges also considered the Mississippi Coliseum.
Circuit court trials have been suspended in Hinds County since March. Other counties in the area already started using bigger venues for trials.
Warren County is using the Vicksburg Auditorium, while the City of Natchez offered the city auditorium for trials or the convention center.
Normally more than 100 jurors are needed for a trial. With that many, there’s no way to social distance, but bigger venues allow more space for people to be seated six feet apart, including jurors, court staff or anyone there to watch the proceedings.
