First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy Monday; drier mid-week

MONDAY: Starting off the new work and school week will feature more August heat and humidity along with an opportunity of scattered storms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to middle 90s with feels like temperatures running between 102-108°. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat on the heat and humidity, though rain chances will be a touch lower as drier air does start sneak into the region. Expect highs in the lower, to a few, middle 90s with a few afternoon storms popping up amid a mix of clouds and sunshine.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier air will push its way into the area through mid-week, pushing temperatures a touch warmer, though humidity levels will not as high. With lower humidity levels, rain chances will drop off for Wednesday and Thursday. Gradually, moisture will sneak back in later in the week, bringing back better chances for rain by the weekend – though we don’t anticipate a washout amid highs, generally, in the 90s.
TROPICS: As we inch closer to the statistical peak of the season, the tropics continue to feature a fair amount of activity that may try to develop into consolidated systems over the next few days. One – a system moving off Florida will continue to move out to sea through mid-week. Two – a wave moving into the Caribbean has a high chance of development; we’ll be watching this one closely, but looks to be an issue for Central America later in the week. Farther out, two more tropical waves moving into the Main Development Region that have low chances of development through the next few days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
