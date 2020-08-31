First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures could be on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are still out around the area this evening. Heavy rainfall and lightning at times could be possible within some of the storms tonight. The shower activity should die down here soon, but a lingering shower overnight can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will drop to the middle 70′s overnight. Tomorrow, we will have another steamy day across the region with highs near 93 in the afternoon and feels like temperatures over 100 degrees. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible during the day tomorrow, but everyone may not even see any rain. For the rest of the week, temperatures will climb to the low to mid 90′s with a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers each day, but overall, it will be a drier and quieter week compared to last week.
As we get to Labor Day week next week, our confidence is becoming more higher each day that we could possibly see a chance for a cold front to move through the area and it could bring much cooler temperatures. We potentially could see temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average. This is still a ways out so more updates on future temperatures are to come. Tropical Depression 15 has formed offshore of the southeast coast in the Atlantic. Good news is it is on track to go back out to see and will have no impacts to the US. We still are watching 2 areas for possible development. One of the being in the Caribbean that has an 80% chance for tropical formation through the next 5 days.
