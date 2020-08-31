First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures could be on the way

As we get to Labor Day week next week, our confidence is becoming more higher each day that we could possibly see a chance for a cold front to move through the area and it could bring much cooler temperatures. We potentially could see temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average. This is still a ways out so more updates on future temperatures are to come. Tropical Depression 15 has formed offshore of the southeast coast in the Atlantic. Good news is it is on track to go back out to see and will have no impacts to the US. We still are watching 2 areas for possible development. One of the being in the Caribbean that has an 80% chance for tropical formation through the next 5 days.