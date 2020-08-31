City leaders address escalating gun violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Jackson police department responded to two crime scenes Monday where individuals were found shot dead.
It’s a snapshot of the escalating violence in the city.
It was around 11 a.m. Monday morning when a passerby called police after discovering a body at the corner of Capers and Monument Street.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said, “We have an African-American male no identification on him. My preliminary findings located multiple gunshot wounds.”
This the second deadly shooting victim coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has recovered before noon.
Her 5th shooting victim in 3 days.
“I wish I knew what was going on but it has been awfully busy with homicides. It’s almost like one every other day it seems like,” said Grisham-Stewart
Jackson Ward 6 Council President Aaron Banks says he wants more officers on the streets to deter crime, but that will take more money.
Aaron Banks said, “This budget season we’re looking at ways that we can do from our purview to help fix it to attract more officers and that includes raising the base or pay raise.”
Homicides in Jackson now stand at 79 for 2020.
A disturbing trend city leaders want to get a handle on, but they say it will take a community.
Aaron Banks said, “We need trained crime prevention officers engaged in our community. Also when a 15,16, 17-year-old has access to a weapon or fire on their maturity level is not at the place where my may be able to use that weapon properly.”
