Brothers arrested for Copiah County murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers have been charged with murder in Copiah County.
On August 28, 2020 deputies responded to a man that was lying in the roadway near West Gallatin Road in Hazlehurst.
The victim, identified as Keith Bryant was transported to Copiah County Medical Center.
He was transferred to UMMC in Jackson where he died from his injuries on August 30, 2020.
Brothers Dannie Goods, 50, and Keith Goods, 41, both of Hazlehurst have been arrested and charged with murder.
